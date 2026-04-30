Oben Rorr Evo launched at 1.25 lakh with 180 km range, bookings now open

Oben Electric has expanded its motorcycle portfolio in India with the official launch of the Oben Rorr Evo. Positioned as an all-new naked streetfighter, it is priced from ₹ 1,24,999 (ex-showroom), but the first 10,000 customers can avail a lower introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Bookings are currently open, while deliveries are scheduled to commence in the next 30 days on May 30, 2026.

The Oben Rorr Evo remains sharp and muscular and gets a projector LED headlamp with integrated DRLs. The ‘tank’ appears bold and sculpted, adding to the overall stance, and the motorcycle employs a belly pan with an integrated air channel to aid battery cooling. Towards the rear, the Evo adopts a sharp tail section paired with a single-piece seat that is finished with white stitching.

Power and battery

Powering the motorcycle is a mid-mounted IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) that notably avoids the use of rare earth materials, keeping production costs low amid supply chain uncertainties. The motor has been engineered to be 40 per cent more compact than previous designs and reduces the use of active magnetic materials by 33 per cent, all while delivering 20 per cent higher power output. To this effect, it delivers 9 kW of peak power and comes with an IP68 certification for protection against dust and water ingress. Power is transmitted via a single-stage chain drive system, enabling a 0-40 kmph sprint in 3 seconds. In Eco mode, the bike can reach speeds of up to 60 kmph.

Power is derived from a 3.4 kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack and transmitted via a single-stage chain drive system, which sends 250 Nm of peak torque to the wheel. The battery offers an IDC-claimed single-charge range of 180 km, while the claimed real-world range stands at 150 km. Oben Electric has further confirmed that the owner will benefit from 8 years of battery warranty.

Chassis and hardware

Built on the ARX platform, the new e-bike incorporates a longer wheelbase, which typically aids straight-line stability and enables a relaxed riding position. Complementing this is what the company claims to be the longest seat in the segment, measuring 680 mm, paired with a relatively accessible seat height of 780 mm. The overall ergonomics are defined by an upright riding triangle, indicating a more relaxed posture suited to both city commutes and longer rides.

The Oben Rorr Evo further offers a water-wading capacity of 230 mm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with seven-step adjustability. Braking hardware consists of 270 mm discs at both ends.

In terms of storage and convenience, the motorcycle provides a combined 10 litres of space, split between a 4-litre tank compartment and 6 litres under the seat. Additionally, two USB charging ports are integrated into the tank area, adding to its everyday practicality.

Tech suite

The Oben Rorr Evo is fitted with an 8-inch colour-TFT display with connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music controls and tripmeter. There are 4 riding modes on offer, alongside 4 display themes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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