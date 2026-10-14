Jeep Grand Wagoneer design patent filed in India

American automaker Jeep has filed a design patent for the Grand Wagoneer in India. While this doesn't mean the Grand Wagoneer is set to arrive in India, it suggests Jeep may be considering bringing the SUV to Indian shores. The automaker could further expand its portfolio with the next-generation Compass, expected to offer petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrain options. The company currently offers four products in its portfolio, including the Compass, the Meridian , the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee .

Jeep has patented the Grand Wagoneer in India, hinting at possible future plans. The three-row SUV features premium styling and a 638bhp range-extended electric powertrain

Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Design and Features

The 2027 Jeep Grand Wagoneer features a distinctive exterior design, highlighted by hammer-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), a large front grille, a slightly boxy silhouette and dual-tone alloy wheels. The SUV is expected to arrive in the US market towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

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The presence of two flaps on the vehicle's sides suggests that it could be offered with either a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) powertrain. Jeep has indicated that the new Grand Wagoneer will be the brand's first REEV in the American market. Wheel sizes are expected to range from 18 inches to 22 inches.

The SUV features a dashboard dominated by three screens, along with two glass roof panels, including a dual-pane panoramic sunroof on the inside, contributing to its premium positioning and technology-focused cabin.

Also Read : Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Edition sold out in India ahead of launch

Jeep Grand Wagoneer REEV: Powertrain and Performance

The range-extended electric version of the Grand Wagoneer boasts a 3.6L V6 petrol engine paired with a 92-kWh battery and a 174 bhp generator, producing a combined output of 638 bhp and 840 Nm of torque. Moreover, Jeep claims a driving range of approximately 805 km, while the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately five seconds.

A range-extended electric vehicle does not use its combustion engine to drive the wheels directly, unlike a conventional hybrid vehicle. Instead, the engine operates a generator that supplies electricity to the battery and electric drive system, helping extend the vehicle's driving range.

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