Oben Electric announces new O100 platform to underpin new sub 1 lakh electric bike

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2025, 09:46 AM
  • The upcoming Oben ‘O100’ platform will spawn a new sub 1 lakh electric bike, an equivalent to the entry-level 100 cc commuter motorcycles, and is set to arrive later in the year.
Oben Rorr EZ
Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker Oben Electric has announced its new platform that will underpin a new range of affordable electric motorcycles. The upcoming Oben ‘O100’ platform will spawn a new sub 1 lakh electric bike, an equivalent to the entry-level 100 cc commuter motorcycles. This will be Oben’s second indigenous platform after the ARX.

New Oben O100 Platform to underpin electric commuter bikes

The Oben O100 platform has been developed in-house at the brand’s R&D centre in Bengaluru. The company says its new platform will be modular and will be able to support multiple variants and battery options, which will be tailored to different customer segments. The new platform is also said to be future-ready and will allow “seamless integration of emerging technologies and infrastructure upgrades."

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Oben Electric said, “At Oben Electric, we design and build with intent - to solve real-world mobility challenges. Our new platform, O100 is engineered for India’s mass daily commuters and aims to make electric motorcycles a practical reality for every Indian. Leveraging our proprietary LFP battery technology and other critical components including motor, VCU, and chargers, all developed and manufactured in-house, we’ve built a robust, vertically integrated foundation for a new generation of electric motorcycles, accelerating EV adoption across urban and rural India alike."

Oben has been aggressively expanding its presence across India in Tier I, II, and III markets. The company plans to cross over 100 outlets by the end of the year. The new platform should help the electric bike maker achieve a boost in sales.

At present, Oben Electric retails two offerings - the Rorr and Rorr EZ e-bikes. Both models are based on the ARK platform and share the same underpinnings albeit with a few changes. While the Oben Rorr is a flagship offering, the upcoming commuter e-bikes will be a lot more basic and are set to arrive towards the second half of the year. More details should be available in the coming weeks.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: oben oben rorr

