Oben Rorr EZ price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Oben Rorr EZ comes in 3 variants. Oben Rorr EZ's top variant is 4.4 kWh.
Segment Average: 68.5 kmph
Rorr EZ: 95.0 kmph
Segment Average: 132.85 km
Rorr EZ: 142.5 km
Segment Average: 4.88 hrs
Rorr EZ: 2.0 hrs
Segment Average: 3.27 kwh
Rorr EZ: 2.6 - 4.4 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|2.6-4.4 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|110-175 km
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|Model Name
Oben Rorr EZ
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Komaki MX3
|Kabira Mobility KM 3000
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹95,000 Onwards
₹1.12 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
2.6-4.4 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
62 V / 35 AH
4 kWh
|Range
110-175 km
100-110 km
101 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
85-100 km/charge
120 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price