HT Auto
search icon
Oben Rorr EZ Left View
1/10
JUST LAUNCHED
Oben Rorr EZ Front Right View
2/10
Oben Rorr EZ Left View
3/10
Oben Rorr EZ Headlight View
4/10
Oben Rorr EZ Front Tyre View
5/10
Oben Rorr EZ Disc Break View
View all Images
6/10

OBEN Rorr EZ

Launch Date: 7 Nov 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Variants
Variants

Rorr EZ Key Specs

Speed

Segment Average: 68.5 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Rorr EZ: 95.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 132.85 km

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Rorr EZ: 142.5 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 4.88 hrs

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Rorr EZ: 2.0 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 3.27 kwh

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Rorr EZ: 2.6 - 4.4 kwh

Segment average

View all Rorr EZ Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Oben Rorr EZ

Latest Update

  • Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched at ₹89,999 promising up to 175 km range, bookings open
  • More affordable Oben Rorr EZ commuter electric commuter to launch on November 7

    • rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Rorr EZ.
    Oben Rorr EZ
    Vida V1
    VS
    Oben Rorr EZ
    Select model
    Vida V1
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Tyre View
    Front Right View
    Rear Tyre View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Oben Rorr EZ Alternatives

    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Rorr EZvsV1
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Rorr EZvsEPluto 7G Pro
    UPCOMING
    Emote Electric Surge

    Emote Electric Surge

    1 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Rorr EZvsS1 X
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Rorr EZvsEpluto 7G Max
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    83,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Rorr EZvsEpluto 7G
    Oben Rorr EZ Variants

    Oben Rorr EZ price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Oben Rorr EZ comes in 3 variants. Oben Rorr EZ's top variant is 4.4 kWh.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹89,999*
    Max Power
    75000 W
    Speed
    95 kmph
    Range
    110 km
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Split
    feature icon
    Roadside Assistance
    feature icon
    Geo Fencing
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 2.6 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹99,999*
    Max Power
    75000 W
    Speed
    95 kmph
    Range
    140 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 3.4 kWh
    feature icon
    Geo Fencing
    feature icon
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    75000 W
    Speed
    95 kmph
    Range
    175 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4.4 kWh
    feature icon
    Geo Fencing
    feature icon
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Oben Rorr EZ Images

    Oben Rorr EZ Image 1
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 2
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 3
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 4
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 5
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 6
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 7
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 8
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 9
    Oben Rorr EZ Image 10
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Oben Rorr EZ Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.6-4.4 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range110-175 km
    Charging Time2 Hours
    View all Rorr EZ specs and features

    Oben Rorr EZ comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Oben Rorr EZ
    		Vida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaKomaki MX3Kabira Mobility KM 3000
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 Lakhs
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹83,999
    ₹99,708
    ₹99,000
    ₹95,000 Onwards
    ₹1.12 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.6-4.4 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    3 kWh
    3.3 kWh
    1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
    62 V / 35 AH
    4 kWh
    Range
    110-175 km
    100-110 km
    101 km
    95-151 km
    150-201 km
    90 km
    139 km
    160-320 Km
    85-100 km/charge
    120 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    No
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Oben Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Oben Bikes

      Oben Rorr EZ News

      Oben Rorr EZ is an electric commuter motorcycle that is available for booking at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999.
      Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched at 89,999 promising up to 175 km range, bookings open
      7 Nov 2024
      The Oben Rorr EZ is expected to be the more cost-effective version based on the Rorr sporting a smaller battery pack, power output, and a lower price tag
      More affordable Oben Rorr EZ commuter electric commuter to launch on November 7
      1 Nov 2024
      The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 cheaper as part of the festive offer for Dussehra with the discounted price valid between September 29 and October 12, 2024
      Oben Rorr e-bike gets a 30,000 discount for Dussehra, prizes via lucky draw
      25 Sept 2024
      The upcoming Oben Electric electric motorcycles will be more affordable offerings than Oben Rorr.
      Oben Electric to launch 4 new electric two-wheelers by March 2025
      10 Sept 2024
      The Oben Rorr is powered by an 8 kWh battery pack promising 187 (IDC) range. The model has a top speed of 100 kmph
      Oben Rorr discounted for Independence Day: 25,000 off until August 15
      1 Aug 2024
      View all
       Oben Rorr EZ News
      Explore Other Options

      Oben Rorr EZ FAQs

      The top variant of Oben Rorr EZ is the 4.4 kWh.
      The Oben Rorr EZ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 110-175 km, it has a charging time of 2 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.6-4.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Oben Rorr EZ offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, 2.6 kWh is priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 4.4 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Oben Rorr EZ is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 2.6-4.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 110-175 km on a single charge.
      The Oben Rorr EZ has a charging time of 2 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Royal Enfield Bear 650

      Royal Enfield Bear 650

      3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar N125

      Bajaj Pulsar N125

      94,707 - 98,707
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

      Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

      1.7 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Suzuki GSX-8R

      Suzuki GSX-8R

      9.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW CE-02

      BMW CE-02

      4.49 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Ronin

      TVS Ronin

      1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

      Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

      2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      KTM 390 Adventure 2024

      KTM 390 Adventure 2024

      3.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Kawasaki Z400

      Kawasaki Z400

      4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Electric Bikes

      UPCOMING
      Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

      Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

      6 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      UPCOMING
      Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban Classic

      Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban Classic

      6.5 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      UPCOMING
      EeVe Tesoro

      EeVe Tesoro

      1 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      UPCOMING
      Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

      Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

      6 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      UPCOMING
      Emote Electric Surge

      Emote Electric Surge

      1 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      View all
       Popular Electric Bikes