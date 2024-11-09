Oben Rorr EZ on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 93,920.
The on road price for Oben Rorr EZ top variant goes up to Rs. 1.14 Lakhs in Chennai.
The lowest price model
Oben Rorr EZ on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 93,920.
The on road price for Oben Rorr EZ top variant goes up to Rs. 1.14 Lakhs in Chennai.
The lowest price model is Oben Rorr EZ 2.6 kWh and the most priced model is Oben Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Oben Rorr EZ dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Oben Rorr EZ on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Oben Rorr EZ is mainly compared to Oben Rorr which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Chennai, Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Chennai and Emote Electric Surge starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Oben Rorr EZ 2.6 kWh ₹ 93,920 Oben Rorr EZ 3.4 kWh ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Oben Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh ₹ 1.14 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price