Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at 1.27 lakh with up to 175 km range

The next gen Oben Rorr EZ , which has been named Rorr EZ Sigma has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh, for the 3.4 kWh variant. A more powerful 4.4 kWh variant is also available at ₹1.37 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. These are introductory prices, valid for a limited time. Bookings are now open for ₹2,999 and test rides are live across Oben dealerships, with deliveries beginning August 15, 2025.

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma is said to be the next evolution of the Rorr platform and introduces incremental updates aimed at improving the rider’s day-to-day experience.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Design

Visually, the Rorr EZ Sigma maintains the familiar silhouette of its predecessor but introduces bolder graphics and a new Electric Red colour alongside existing shades like Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.

The seat has been ergonomically redesigned to improve long-distance comfort—an area of concern for many electric commuters. A contrasting black theme for the roof and b-pillar further adds to the cosmetic appeal, while high 200 mm ground clearance and 17-inch wide tyres keep the bike road-ready for Indian city conditions.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Features

The motorcycle now gets a 5-inch TFT colour display that integrates turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, music controls, and a trip meter. A new Reverse Mode has also been introduced, which could help with parking and low-speed manoeuvring.

Buyers will also get a one-year subscription to the Oben Electric App, which offers smart features like remote diagnostics, anti-theft lock, ride tracking, and charging station locator support. Safety features include Unified Brake Assist (UBA), a Driver Alert System, geo-fencing-based theft protection, and a 230 mm water-wading capability.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Specs

Oben continues to use its proprietary LFP battery technology, which claims better temperature resistance and longevity. Both battery variants offer a top speed of 95 kmph and a 0–40 kmph time of 3.3 seconds. Range varies by variant, with a claimed IDC range of up to 175 km. The Rorr EZ Sigma gets three riding modes - Eco, City and Havoc, and supports fast charging. The company claims that the motorcycle can charge from 0-80 per cent in 1.5 hr.

