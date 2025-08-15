What is the expected price of Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric? The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 65 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric? The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 85 kWh segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric? The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric features a 85 kWh battery capacity. With both transmissions, it offers a range of 792 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric? The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.