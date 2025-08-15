Images
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MERCEDES-BENZ CLA Electric

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025
65 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
CLA Electric Expected Key Specs

Range
CLA Electric: 792.0 km

Battery
CLA Electric: 85.0 kwh

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Latest Update

Is 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ coming to India soon? Gets listed on India website
Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-seater SUV discontinued in India

CLA Electric Launch Date

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

CLA Electric Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹65 Lakhs* Onwards.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Images

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Specifications and Features

Max Power260 kW
Battery Capacity85 kWh
AirbagsYes
Range792 km

    Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric News

    Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 65 Lakhs.
    The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 85 kWh segment.
    The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric features a 85 kWh battery capacity. With both transmissions, it offers a range of 792 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric offers a range of 792 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.
