Oben Rorr EZ will now be sold on Amazon at 1.19 lakh. Here's why you should buy it online

Oben Electric has made its city commuter, the Rorr EZ , available for booking on Amazon. This marks a key step in the company’s strategy to expand electric vehicle (EV) adoption by leveraging e-commerce platforms in conjunction with its physical showroom network.

With the launch of Rorr EZ on Amazon, Oben Electric is combining traditional and digital retail strategies for better distribution and availability. The EV maker is positioning this as part of its broader mission to make electric two-wheelers both aspirational and easily accessible to a wider Indian audience.

Oben Rorr EZ: Special online discounts

The Rorr EZ is available in two variants, a 3.4 kWh version priced at ₹1,19,999 and a 4.4 kWh version at ₹1,29,999. These prices include an introductory offer of ₹20,000 off the original price. According to Oben Electric, this move aims to make EV ownership more accessible to digitally savvy and first-time electric two-wheeler buyers, combining Amazon’s reach with the company’s established presence.

Speaking on the development, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said, “Making Rorr EZ available on Amazon is a strategic move to align with the evolving purchase behaviour of Indian consumers. E-commerce gives us a direct and trusted channel to reach them."

The company believes this integration will appeal to value-conscious customers who prefer the convenience of online purchases, especially as the EV market evolves in India.

Oben Rorr EZ: Performance, range and safety features

The Rorr EZ is purpose-built for urban riding. It offers a top speed of 95 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. It delivers an IDC-certified range of up to 175 km and produces 52 Nm of torque. It runs on Oben’s proprietary ARX platform and in-house developed LFP battery technology, which the company claims offers twice the battery life and 50 per cent higher heat resistance.

Additional features include Geo-Fencing, Theft Protection, Unified Brake Assist (UBA), and Drive Assist System (DAS). The motorcycle is available in four colours: Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

Oben Rorr EZ: Extended warranty and expansion plans

To enhance ownership assurance, Oben Electric is offering its Protect 8/80 battery warranty plan at ₹9,999. It covers eight years or 80,000 kilometres and is fully transferable to new owners.

The brand also plans to expand its offline presence to over 150 showrooms across 50+ cities by the end of this financial year, each with dedicated service centres.

