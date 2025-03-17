Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Which electric commuter bike suites you the best

The electric two wheeler market has mostly been dominated by electric scooters. However, lately the number of electric motorcycles in the market has also seen a jump. One of the early movers in the electric motorcycle space was Revolt. The company has now come with its latest electric commuter motorcycle, the Revolt RV BlazeX . Meanwhile, Oben , another electric motorcycle brand, had launched the Obern Rorr EZ in November 2024, which has now seen a price bump. Here’s a quick comparison between both the electric motorcycles.

Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Design

The Revolt RV BlazeX has a typical commuter motorcycle design and is thus a sensible option for daily commuters. Though it is not flashy or futuristic in its looks, it has a round LED headlamp, a long seat for comfort, and a tapered tail section. The two-wheeler comes in two stylish dual-tone colour schemes of Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black. The general design is easy to manoeuvre ensuring it is perfect for urban commutes and daily use.

The Oben Rorr EZ's styling on the other hand blends contemporary styling with neo-classic elements. The bike receives a retro-styled headlamp with a body that provides Cyberpunk-style looks. The Rorr EZ comes in four colours namely Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Specs and range

The Revolt RV BlazeX at its core features a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack with a 4 kW electric motor. The bike has a top speed of 85 kmph and is suitable for city commutes and the occasional highway cruise. With a range of up to 150 km on a single charge, riders can travel long distances without repeated recharging.

Charging is convenient with the battery capable of reaching 80 per cent in just 80 minutes using a DC fast charger. Whereas, a full charge takes 3.5 hours with a standard home charger. The removable battery adds flexibility, allowing users to charge it separately at home or the workplace.

The Rorr EZ is distinguished by its proprietary LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology that guarantees 50 per cent improved temperature resistance and asserts twice the lifespan of normal batteries. This renders the Rorr EZ extremely dependable in India's fluctuating climate. The Rorr EZ gets three pack options- 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh. The Rorr EZ provides riders with the flexibility of power and range as the top trim goes up to 175 km (IDC) on a single charge.

The Rorr EZ achieves a top speed of 95 kmph and can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The scooter achieves a torque of 52 Nm that comes in quite handy in stop-go traffic conditions. It also supports fast-charging for the riders where they can charge 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Features

The Revolt RV BlazeX comes equipped with modern features, including full LED lighting for enhanced visibility, ensuring safety during night rides and a 6.0-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity providing real-time data on speed, battery status and ride analytics.

The bike gets convenience features like Over-the-air (OTA) software updates allowing the bike to receive feature improvements remotely ensuring users always have the latest enhancements and under-seat charging and storage compartments which make it convenient for riders to store essential items and charge their phones or accessories while riding.

Oben Electric has added three modes of driving — Eco, City and Havos allowing riders to set their ride experience based on requirements. Eco mode is more focused on saving the battery, and Havos gives access to full power for a sporty drive. The two-wheeler also sports a colour LED screen that delivers basic information. Safety is maintained in control through features such as geofencing, UBA (Unified Braking Assistance), anti-theft protection and DAS (Driver Alert System).

Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Hardware

The Revolt RV BlazeX features a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear for a balanced ride experience. There are disc brakes at both front and rear, providing effective stopping power for city commutes or even sudden braking scenarios. The motorbike also gets regenerative braking technology which helps in converting kinetic energy back into battery power increasing overall efficiency. The Oben Rorr EZ on the other hand gets telescopic forks at the front and the rear end gets a suspended look with the mono-shock suspension setup.

Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Price

The Revolt RV BlazeX is only available in a single variant which has been priced at an introductory price of Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Oben Rorr EZ recently got a price hike. However, the price hike on the Oben Rorr EZ is applicable on the higher variants, while the starting price remains the same at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The 3.4 kWh variant and the 4.4 kWh variant have been priced at ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

