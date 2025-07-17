Auto recap, July 16: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 launch, MG M9 EV launch date, Oben Rorr EZ on Amazon & more…

HT Auto
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, July 16.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 launched at 2.39 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 310 BS VI globally, starting at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). While there are only slight aesthetic changes made to the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310, the new model brings in new graphics on the fuel tank. The TVS Apache RTR 310 has played a key role in TVS Motor’s premium motorcycle strategy, particularly in India and select international markets. It has consistently appealed to riders looking for a mid-capacity streetfighter that balances performance with affordability. Positioned as a rival to motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R, the Apache RTR 310 competes in a segment where technology and value are crucial.

Also Read : 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 launched starting at 2.39 lakh. Now gets launch control…

MG M9 EV to be launched in India on July 21st

The MG M9 all-electric three-row luxury MPV will be launching in India on July 21st. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi, this flagship electric model from JSW MG Motor is the fifth EV introduced for the Indian market. Bookings have been open since May 2025 against a token deposit of 51,000. The M9 will be sold through MG Select, the brand’s premium retail network, alongside the Cyberster electric sports car. It aims to compete with vehicles like the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival in the luxury MPV segment. This marks MG’s first people-carrier in India, and as a CBU import, it is expected to be priced between 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : MG M9 EV to be launched in India on July 21st. Here's what the limousine packs…

Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh

Jeep India has announced the new Compass and Meridian Trail Editions, bringing new styling enhancements to both SUVs. The new Jeep Compass Trail Edition is priced between 25.41 lakh and 27.41 lakh, while the Jeep Meridian Trail Edition is priced between 31.27 lakh and 37.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The automaker has also rolled out special benefits for customers under the new ‘Jeep Trust’ program.

Also Read : Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh

Oben Rorr EZ will now be sold on Amazon at 1.19 lakh

Oben Electric has made its city commuter, the Rorr EZ, available for booking on Amazon. This marks a key step in the company’s strategy to expand electric vehicle (EV) adoption by leveraging e-commerce platforms in conjunction with its physical showroom network. With the launch of Rorr EZ on Amazon, Oben Electric is combining traditional and digital retail strategies for better distribution and availability. The EV maker is positioning this as part of its broader mission to make electric two-wheelers both aspirational and easily accessible to a wider Indian audience.

Also Read : Oben Rorr EZ will now be sold on Amazon at 1.19 lakh. Here's why you should buy it online

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2025, 06:53 am IST
