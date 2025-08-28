Oben Electric sets sights on 20+ Delhi-NCR showrooms by FY26

Homegrown EV brand Oben Electric is accelerating its expansion in North India, with Delhi-NCR as the focal point. The company plans to cross 20 showrooms in Delhi-NCR by FY26, capitalising on rising demand for its electric motorcycles.

Currently, Oben Electric operates seven showrooms in Delhi-NCR and 18 outlets across five North Indian states. By the end of this financial year, the company targets 70+ showrooms in North India, ensuring stronger accessibility for EV buyers.

Delhi-NCR: A Champion Market for Oben Electric

Highlighting the significance of the region, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said:

“Delhi-NCR has emerged as our champion market, with customer demand exceeding our expectations. This enthusiastic adoption isn't just a trend; it's a signal of high electric motorcycle adoption."

The strong uptake of electric commuter motorcycles in Delhi-NCR is now the driving force behind Oben Electric’s aggressive expansion strategy.

Rorr EZ Sigma: Driving the Surge in Demand

The newly launched Rorr EZ Sigma has been a game-changer for the brand. Priced at an introductory ₹1.27 lakh, the motorcycle offers two battery variants of 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh, delivering a riding range of up to 175 km on a single charge. It also achieves a top speed of 95 km/h, making it a practical yet performance-oriented option for daily commuting.

The bike comes equipped with three ride modes – Eco, City, and Havoc – that allow riders to adapt performance as per their requirements. Urban usability is further enhanced with a reverse assist feature, while a 5-inch TFT colour display provides navigation, trip details, and real-time smartphone alerts for calls, messages, and music. Adding to its appeal is the introduction of a new Electric Red colour option. Bookings have already commenced at ₹2,999, with deliveries starting from August 15, 2025.

Customer-First Service Enhancements

To strengthen customer trust, Oben Electric has introduced 24/7 Customer Support along with a Fast Service Resolution program. The system currently delivers a 90 per cent service resolution rate within just 72 hours, offering customers the kind of reliability and support that is crucial in the EV space.

Nationwide Growth on Track

Oben Electric already has a presence across 50 showrooms in India, covering states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and more. By the end of FY26, the company is on track to cross 150 showrooms and service centres nationwide. However, it is clear that North India, led by Delhi-NCR, will remain the biggest growth driver, shaping the company’s next phase of expansion.

