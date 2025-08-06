HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Oben Rorr Ez Sigma Launched At 1.27 Lakh. Here's What The Electric Motorcycle Gets

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at 1.27 lakh. Here's what it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2025, 17:00 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Available in two battery variants—3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh—the new Rorr EZ Sigma is currently open for bookings at 2,999, with deliveries scheduled to begin from August 15, 2025.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
The Rorr EZ Sigma is said to be the next evolution of the Rorr platform and introduces incremental updates aimed at improving the rider’s day-to-day experience.
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
The Rorr EZ Sigma is said to be the next evolution of the Rorr platform and introduces incremental updates aimed at improving the rider’s day-to-day experience.

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma is the next-generation version of the brand’s electric motorcycle. Priced from 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), it aims to blend performance, range, and smart connectivity in a stylish urban package. Available in two battery variants—3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh—the new Rorr EZ Sigma is currently open for bookings at 2,999, with deliveries scheduled to begin from August 15, 2025.

1

Oben Rorr EZ: Design

The EZ Sigma introduces visual updates over its predecessor, including bold graphics and a new Electric Red colour, alongside Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan. The bike retains the signature round LED headlamp, while the reworked seat improves rider comfort. The overall design remains clean and commuter-friendly, with a hint of sportiness.

2

Oben Rorr EZ: Specs

Oben offers the Rorr EZ Sigma with two LFP battery pack options: a 3.4 kWh unit that delivers an IDC-certified range of 140 km, and a larger 4.4 kWh pack offering a claimed range of up to 175 km on a single charge. The electric motor generates 52 Nm of torque, enabling the bike to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 95 km/h. Depending on the chosen battery, the Rorr EZ Sigma can be charged to 80% in approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.

3

Oben Rorr EZ: Features

The updated feature list includes a 5-inch TFT colour screen that displays navigation, trip info, call/music alerts, and battery diagnostics. A standout addition is the reverse mode, enhancing practicality in city environments. Oben also offers an app-based platform that enables remote diagnostics, GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and anti-theft alerts.

4

Oben Rorr EZ: Hardware

The Rorr EZ Sigma is built on a robust ARX frame, engineered to handle varied road conditions with ease. It offers a generous 200 mm ground clearance, making it suitable for urban commutes as well as occasional rough patches. The suspension setup includes a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock and a telescopic front fork, ensuring a balanced and comfortable ride. Complementing this is a wide 130/70-17 rear tyre that adds to the bike’s road grip and stability. 

Additionally, the Rorr EZ Sigma boasts a water-wading capability of up to 230 mm, making it well-prepared for monsoon riding. For safety, it comes equipped with Unified Brake Assist (UBA) and a Driver Alert System (DAS) to enhance rider awareness and braking efficiency.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Oben Rorr Ez Sigma (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
MaxSpeed Icon95 kmph
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Oben Rorr (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Oben Rorr Ez (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr EZ
MaxSpeed Icon95 kmph
₹99,999
Compare
View Offers
Oben O100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Oben O100
₹99,000
Alert Me When Launched
Felidae Electric Maven (HT Auto photo)
Felidae Electric Maven
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹30,000
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5

Oben Rorr EZ: Price

Oben has introduced the EZ Sigma at 1.27 lakh for the 3.4 kWh variant and 1.37 lakh for the 4.4 kWh model. Prices are expected to go up by 20,000 after the initial phase. The company also offers an 8-year/80,000 km transferable battery warranty for 9,999 under the Battery Protect 8/80 plan.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2025, 17:00 pm IST
TAGS: oben oben rorr ez sigma electric vehicle buyer guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.