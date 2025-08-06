Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at 1.27 lakh. Here's what it gets

The EZ Sigma introduces visual updates over its predecessor, including bold graphics and a new Electric Red colour, alongside Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan. The bike retains the signature round LED headlamp, while the reworked seat improves rider comfort. The overall design remains clean and commuter-friendly, with a hint of sportiness.

Oben offers the Rorr EZ Sigma with two LFP battery pack options: a 3.4 kWh unit that delivers an IDC-certified range of 140 km, and a larger 4.4 kWh pack offering a claimed range of up to 175 km on a single charge. The electric motor generates 52 Nm of torque, enabling the bike to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 95 km/h. Depending on the chosen battery, the Rorr EZ Sigma can be charged to 80% in approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.

The updated feature list includes a 5-inch TFT colour screen that displays navigation, trip info, call/music alerts, and battery diagnostics. A standout addition is the reverse mode, enhancing practicality in city environments. Oben also offers an app-based platform that enables remote diagnostics, GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and anti-theft alerts.

4 Oben Rorr EZ: Hardware

The Rorr EZ Sigma is built on a robust ARX frame, engineered to handle varied road conditions with ease. It offers a generous 200 mm ground clearance, making it suitable for urban commutes as well as occasional rough patches. The suspension setup includes a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock and a telescopic front fork, ensuring a balanced and comfortable ride. Complementing this is a wide 130/70-17 rear tyre that adds to the bike’s road grip and stability.

Additionally, the Rorr EZ Sigma boasts a water-wading capability of up to 230 mm, making it well-prepared for monsoon riding. For safety, it comes equipped with Unified Brake Assist (UBA) and a Driver Alert System (DAS) to enhance rider awareness and braking efficiency.