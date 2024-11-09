HT Auto
Oben Rorr EZ On Road Price in Bangalore

Oben Rorr EZ On Road Price in Bangalore

Oben Rorr EZ Left View
Oben Rorr EZ Front Right View
Oben Rorr EZ Left View
Oben Rorr EZ Headlight View
Oben Rorr EZ Front Tyre View
Oben Rorr EZ Disc Break View
89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Rorr EZ Price in Bangalore

Oben Rorr EZ on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 93,920. The on road price for Oben Rorr EZ top variant goes up to Rs. 1.14 Lakhs in Bangalore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Oben Rorr EZ 2.6 kWh₹ 93,920
Oben Rorr EZ 3.4 kWh₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Oben Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh₹ 1.14 Lakhs
...Read More

Oben Rorr EZ Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
2.6 kWh

₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
2.6 KWh
95 Kmph
110 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
3.4 kWh

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.4 KWh
95 Kmph
140 Km
4.4 kWh

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
4.4 KWh
95 Kmph
175 Km
Oben Rorr EZ Alternatives

Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr

1.2 Lakhs
Rorr Price in Bangalore
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.21 - 1.24 Lakhs
RV400 Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Emote Electric Surge

Emote Electric Surge

1 Lakhs Onwards
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
Evolve Z Price in Bangalore
Kabira Mobility KM 4000

Kabira Mobility KM 4000

1.37 Lakhs
KM 4000 Price in Bangalore
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
RV400 BRZ Price in Bangalore

Popular Oben Bikes

    Oben Rorr EZ News

    Oben Rorr EZ is an electric commuter motorcycle that is available for booking at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999.
    Oben Rorr EZ: This electric bike gets a driver alert system at 89,999. Check out other key features
    9 Nov 2024
    Oben Rorr EZ is an electric commuter motorcycle that is available for booking at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999.
    Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched at 89,999 promising up to 175 km range, bookings open
    7 Nov 2024
    The Oben Rorr EZ is expected to be the more cost-effective version based on the Rorr sporting a smaller battery pack, power output, and a lower price tag
    More affordable Oben Rorr EZ commuter electric commuter to launch on November 7
    1 Nov 2024
    From the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to the Oben Rorr, here are five great electric motorcycles for those looking to make the switch from ICE-powered models.
    Want to go electric? Here are five e-motorcycles that you can buy under 3 lakh
    27 Dec 2024
    Multiple options are available in the Indian markets when searching for electric motorbikes under a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.6 lakh budget.
    Oben Rorr to Revolt RV400: Electric bikes you can buy under 1.6 lakhs
    15 Dec 2024
     Oben Rorr EZ News

    Oben Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
    TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
    19 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
    18 Jan 2025
    Top Electric Bikes

    Oben Rorr EZ FAQs

    The on-road price of Oben Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh in Bangalore is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Oben Rorr EZ in Bangalore is Rs. 1,904.
    The insurance charges for Oben Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh in Bangalore are Rs. 4,250, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    3.68 Lakhs
    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
    Ola Electric Roadster X

    Ola Electric Roadster X

    74,999 - 95,999
    KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

    2.91 Lakhs
    KTM 250 Adventure 2025

    KTM 250 Adventure 2025

    2.6 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Karizma 400

    Hero Karizma 400

    2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
