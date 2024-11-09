What is the on-road price of Oben Rorr EZ in Delhi? The on-road price of Oben Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh in Delhi is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Oben Rorr EZ in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Oben Rorr EZ in Delhi is Rs. 1,904.