Hydrogen buses launched in Delhi to improve last-mile metro connectivity

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has launched hydrogen-powered shuttle bus services in Delhi's Central Vista region and was inaugurated by Arvind Kumar, Director-Refineries, IndianOil and Dr Amit Jain, Director- Operations, DMRC. Additionally, the initiative is a collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and is in alignment with the Prime Minister's directive to curtail fuel consumption and promote public transit

Hydrogen-powered Transport Service

The sustainable transport service was officially inaugurated by Arvind Kumar, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, and Dr Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations), DMRC.

IndianOil has introduced two advanced hydrogen-fuelled buses to provide eco-friendly last-mile connectivity between the Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth (formerly Udhyog Bhawan) Metro stations. All the 35-seater vehicles are fitted with safety and monitoring systems with CCTV surveillance and a GPS tracking system. The service is to run during busy office hours on all working days with a view to cutting down vehicular emissions and dependence on fossil fuels; hydrogen fuel cells, notably, emit only water vapour.

The shuttle route includes some landmarks and government offices like Kartavya Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and India Gate. Under the operational framework, DMRC is responsible for ticketing, conductor services, and passenger facilitation, while IndianOil provides the hydrogen fuel and specialised drivers.

Also Read : Petrol, diesel prices hiked by ₹3/litre; CNG rates also increased in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel Prices Hiked in India

Petrol and diesel prices across India have been increased by ₹3 per litre each from Friday, while CNG prices in Delhi and Mumbai have gone up by ₹2 per kg. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per litre and diesel ₹90.67 per litre, while CNG has risen to ₹79.09 per kg. This comes as a result of a sharp rise in global crude oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. Industry sources said oil prices have climbed more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and the resulting disruption of energy movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

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