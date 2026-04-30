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Rorr EvoPriceRangeSpecifications
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Oben Rorr Evo STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Rorr Evo STD

Rorr Evo STD Prices

The Rorr Evo STD, is priced at ₹1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rorr Evo STD Range

The Rorr Evo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rorr Evo STD Colours

The Rorr Evo STD is available in 4 colour options: Magnetic Black, Neutron Blue, Pulse Red, Photon White.

Rorr Evo STD Battery & Range

Rorr Evo STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rorr Evo STD include the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs and the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.

Rorr Evo STD Specs & Features

The Rorr Evo STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Projector Headlights, Music Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.

Oben Rorr Evo STD Price

Rorr Evo STD

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
14,634
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,633
EMI@2,464/mo
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Oben Rorr Evo STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2101 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1433 mm
Height
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
180 km
Max Speed
110 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP68
Max Torque
250 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
9 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock 7 Step Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
8 Years
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
IPMSM
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
90 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
6 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - SmartIQ | Eco | City | Havoc, Fall Alert System, Driver Alert System, 230 mm Water Wading Limit, Ride History & Stats
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT-5 Inch

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
90 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Oben Rorr Evo STD EMI
EMI2,218 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,03,169
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,03,169
Interest Amount
29,881
Payable Amount
1,33,050

Oben Rorr Evo Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
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Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
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Odysse Electric Evoqis

Odysse Electric Evoqis

1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs
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Oben Rorr EZ

Oben Rorr EZ

99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
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