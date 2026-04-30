The Rorr Evo STD, is priced at ₹1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Rorr Evo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rorr Evo STD is available in 4 colour options: Magnetic Black, Neutron Blue, Pulse Red, Photon White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rorr Evo STD include the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs and the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The Rorr Evo STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Projector Headlights, Music Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.