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Oben Electric reaches 10,000 electric motorcycles, plans bigger production push

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Sept 2026, 16:09 pm
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  • Oben Electric has produced its 10,000th electric motorcycle in Bengaluru as the company expands manufacturing capacity and its nationwide retail network.

Oben 10000 deliveries
Oben Electric has produced its 10,000th electric motorcycle at the company’s Bengaluru manufacturing facility.
Oben 10000 deliveries
Oben Electric has produced its 10,000th electric motorcycle at the company’s Bengaluru manufacturing facility.
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Oben Electric has reached a production milestone of 10,000 electric motorcycles, with the latest unit rolling out of its Bengaluru manufacturing facility. The company is now preparing for its next phase of expansion, supported by a manufacturing setup capable of producing up to 1 lakh motorcycles annually and a growing sales and service network.

Manufacturing scales up

Oben’s 3.5-acre Bengaluru facility has an annual production capacity of 1 lakh electric motorcycles. The plant follows a vertically integrated model, with the company developing and manufacturing several key components internally.

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These include LFP batteries, motors, vehicle control units, chargers and proprietary software. Oben says having these technologies under one roof gives it greater control over development, quality and supply.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, “We started with a clear belief that electric mobility in India cannot be complete without electric motorcycles, and we have stayed focused on building products and technology specifically for the Indian rider. The response to Rorr Evo has reinforced that belief, with strong demand translating into production and deliveries at scale. As we move into our next phase, our focus is on taking electric motorcycles to more riders, more cities and a much larger share of India’s motorcycle market."

Rorr Evo remains key

The Rorr Evo has been an important contributor to Oben’s recent production activity. The motorcycle has crossed 25,000 bookings, with production already underway and deliveries taking place across India.

While the booking milestone was recorded earlier, the model continues to support the company’s efforts to increase output and broaden its presence in the electric motorcycle market.

Network expansion

Oben currently operates more than 150 showrooms and Oben Care service centres across over 90 cities in 18 States. It plans to add another 200 exclusive showrooms by the end of FY27.

The company is targeting a motorcycle segment that accounts for nearly 65 per cent of annual two-wheeler sales in India. It believes wider electric motorcycle adoption will be important as EVs move beyond early adopters and reach a larger group of everyday riders.

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First Published Date: 28 Sept 2026, 16:09 pm IST
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