In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Raider
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS