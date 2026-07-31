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TVS Apache RTR 160 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Raider
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage47 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc124.8 cc
Power16.04 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2085 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1326 mm
Height
1105 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
730 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
107 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aidMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologyintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,64295,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,19082,860
RTO
8,9756,560
Insurance
11,4776,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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