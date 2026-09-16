The Indian two-wheeler market has been evolving fast over the last couple of years. Consumer mindset has changed drastically. A larger number of two-wheeler buyers, especially young consumers, now do not prefer the mundane 100-110 cc models as their first buy. Instead, they incline towards bigger bikes and prefer the 125 cc or even bigger engine-powered motorcycles as their first buy, citing the better power and performance offered by these models.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is one of the most popular models in this segment. This motorcycle carries the iconic Pulsar nomenclature, one of the most popular motorcycle ranges in India for decades. The 160 cc engine of the motorcycle promises more than just a regular commuting requirement. It comes as an entry-level premium motorcycle without hurting the practicality of owning a regular commuting model. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 competes with tough rivals such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

If you have been planning to buy a 160 cc motorcycle and both the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Monthly EMI comparison

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, we have considered the base and top variants of both motorcycles. For the Pulsar N160, the base and top trims are N160 SD USD Single Seat and N160 SS USD Split Seat, priced at ₹122,106 and ₹142,585 (ex-showroom), respectively. On the other hand, for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the base variant RM Disc (Black Edition) is priced at ₹119,890 (ex-showroom), while the top trim USD with TFT is priced at ₹139,440 (ex-showroom).

For the EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered to be 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered to be 24 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pulsar N160 SD USD Single Seat ₹ 122,016 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,602 Bajaj Pular N160 SS USD Split Seat ₹ 142,585 ₹ 6,547 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) ₹ 119,890 ₹ 5,505 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V USD with TFT ₹ 139,440 ₹ 6,402

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,606 and ₹6,547, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,505 and ₹6,402, depending on the variant.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, the amount of the down payment, the amount of the loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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