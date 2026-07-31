TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish

TVS Motor Company has expanded its Marvel-themed Raider Super Squad line-up with a new Doctor Doom edition, bringing another comic-book-inspired variant to the 125cc motorcycle range. The latest special edition is priced at Rs. 95,320 (ex-showroom Delhi), and will soon be available at authorised TVS dealerships across the country.

The Doctor Doom edition stands out through its Spectral Green paint scheme, which has been designed to reflect the character’s on-screen identity. TVS says the finish uses a multi-tone travel effect that can shift from green to brown depending on the light and viewing angle. The company has kept the Raider’s sharp body panels and sporty stance intact, but the new colour treatment gives it a different look from the earlier Super Squad versions.

Same engine and tech

Mechanical changes have not been made. Power continues to come from TVS’ 125 cc three-valve engine, which is tuned for strong low- and mid-range performance in daily riding conditions. The bike also carries iGO Assist technology, which is meant to sharpen acceleration response and make city riding smoother. TVS has kept the focus on usability rather than chasing any performance upgrade for this special edition.

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Features from higher variants

The Doctor Doom variant also gets the Connected Reverse LCD instrument cluster, which offers access to more than 85 connected features. Smartphone connectivity and other digital functions remain part of the package, helping the Raider stay competitive in the commuter segment. TVS has also retained the hardware seen on higher variants. That includes wide tyres for better grip and stability, while the top-spec version continues with dual disc brakes and a single-channel ABS setup.

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Part of a growing Marvel line-up

The new edition extends a partnership that began in 2023, when TVS launched India’s first Marvel-themed production motorcycle with Raider Super Squad versions inspired by Iron Man and Black Panther. The range grew further in 2025 with Deadpool and Wolverine editions before the Doctor Doom model joined the line-up. With this latest addition, TVS has added another themed option without changing the core mechanical formula of the Raider.

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