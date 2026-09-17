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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar N125 Vs Honda Sp 125: Monthly Emi Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Sept 2026, 08:48 am
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Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 sit in a segment which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125
Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 sit in a segment which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian two-wheeler market.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125
Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 sit in a segment which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian two-wheeler market.
Bajaj Pulsar N125
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Gone are the days when 100-110 cc motorcycles used to rule the Indian roads. With the rapid evolution in consumer preference, increased availability of a wide range of two-wheelers, 125 cc is the new entry-level category for many buyers in the Indian market. Boosted by the steep demand, especially from young-generation buyers who seek to buy sporty commuters with advanced technology without compromising regular commuting practicality, several two-wheeler manufacturers have launched their respective products in this space. Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 are two of the most popular models in this segment.

If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and both the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

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Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Honda SP 125, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the calculation has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Bajaj Pulsar N125 92,2709.5%24 months 4,237
Honda SP 125 STD 89,748 4,121
Honda SP 125 DLX 97,335 4,469

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 commands a monthly EMI of 4,237. On the other hand, the Honda SP 125 commands a monthly EMI between 4,121 and 4,469, depending on the variant selected.

However, the consumers must note that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 17 Sept 2026, 08:48 am IST
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TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Honda SP125

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