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Hero HF Deluxe vs Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Splendor plus xtec
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 55,992₹ 91,952
Mileage70 kmpl73 to 73 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc97.2 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
1965 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1236 mm
Height
1045 mm1052 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg112 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm785 mm
Width
720 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph87 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,88890,568
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99277,428
RTO
3,6606,494
Insurance
6,2366,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4161,946
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
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24 Jul 2025
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