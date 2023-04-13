In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS