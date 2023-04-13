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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 91,952₹ 82,860
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124.8 cc
Power8.02 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L10 L
Length
2000 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg123 kg
Height
1052 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km-
Max Speed
87 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet - Multi plate type
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double CradleSingle cradle tubular frame
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,56895,526
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42882,860
RTO
6,4946,560
Insurance
6,6466,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9462,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
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The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
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