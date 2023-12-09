In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less