In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS