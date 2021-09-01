Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|55.5 mm
|Max Torque
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|197.75 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,48,873
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,315
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹10,345
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹9,213
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,199
|₹2,223