Compare Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs TVS Raider

Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹86,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Mapped ignition system-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
197.75 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateWet-Multi plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, FiSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,8731,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,31589,089
RTO
10,3458,627
Insurance
9,2135,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1992,223
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

