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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Raider

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Raider
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage37 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc124.8 cc
Power20.82 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2050 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1326 mm
Height
1050 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
790 mm785 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
127 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff FrameSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHO-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,72495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,82082,860
RTO
11,7456,560
Insurance
11,1596,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6482,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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Latest Videos

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