In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Raider
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS