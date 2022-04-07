HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Pulsar 220 F BS6
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin SparkMapped ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.0:1
Displacement
220 cc197.75 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooledSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2321,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,3781,29,315
RTO
10,59010,345
Insurance
9,2649,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,199

