In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS