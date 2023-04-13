In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS