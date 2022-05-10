HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Hf Deluxe To Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top Two Wheelers With Best Discounts In May

Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May

Several two-wheeler OEMs such as Hero, TVS, Bajaj, and more have announced new discounts and offers on their products for the month of May'22.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 03:28 PM
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6

The Indian two-wheeler market (like the four-wheeler market) is going through a rather sluggish phase currently. While the sale of ICE-powered two-wheeler (including scooters) has slowed down, the popularity of electric scooters has shot up considerably, especially in the last few months. To regain the sales momentum and get the outlook back on track, several two-wheeler OEMs such as Hero, TVS, Bajaj, and more have announced several new offers on their products for the month of May'22. Here's a list of the top two-wheelers offered with the best discounts and offers. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹68,077*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125
124.4 cc
₹93,690*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

  • Honda Activa 6G: Honda's best-selling scooter Activa is currently on offer with several discounts and customer benefit schemes. The Activa 6G is being sold at a Low Down Payment offer under which the scooter can be purchased with an initial payment of 7,999 with a low Rate of Interest 6.99%. That said, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 2,000 along with a cashback of up to 5,000 on Credit card/Debit Card EMI only. Also, the company is promising an assured gift on every booking. 
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150: The bike is available with a down payment starting from as low as 6,999. The company is also offering a flat discount of 3,000 and an option of up to 95% finance on the bike. 
  • Honda SP125: Honda SP125 can be purchased with a down payment starting at 6,999. Apart from that, it has an exchange bonus of up to 2,000 along with a cashback of up to 5,000. The latter is eligible only on Credit card/Debit Card EMI payments only.
  • Hero HF Deluxe: The new Hero HF Deluxe can be bought with a down payment starting at 7,999 with 6.99% of the Rate of Interest. The company is also offering 5 years of warranty on the motorcycle, however, there is no confirmation of any flat discount on the price of the bike. 
  • Hero SuperSplendor: Like the HF Deluxe, the SuperSplendor is also available with a down payment starting at 7,999 along with 6.99% of the Rate of Interest. Hero is also offering a similar 5-year warranty plan on this bike. 
  • TVS Radeon: The Radeon commuter bike is available at a low down payment with up to 90% finance option. A similar offer is also available for TVS' other bikes including TVS Start City Plus, and Raider. 

(Note: All offers and discounts provided above are indicative. Please check with your nearest authorised dealership for the exact nature of offers available and applicable)

 

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 03:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero HF HF Deluxe Hero MotoCorp Bajaj pulsar Pulsar 150 bike offers offers in May bike offers May 22
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Santro to Aura CNG: Hyundai cars get discounts of up to ₹48,000 in May
Santro to Aura CNG: Hyundai cars get discounts of up to 48,000 in May
Toyota Hilux deliveries start in India
Toyota Hilux deliveries start in India
Scorpio to Bolero: Mahindra offers heavy discounts on these cars in May
Scorpio to Bolero: Mahindra offers heavy discounts on these cars in May
Aston Martin DBX 707 enters production, world's most-powerful petrol-powered SUV
Aston Martin DBX 707 enters production, world's most-powerful petrol-powered SUV
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at ₹55 lakh
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city