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Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 55,992₹ 63,191
Mileage70 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc98.98 cc
Power8.02 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Suspension View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L9 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm168 mm
Length
1965 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1245 mm
Height
1045 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm786 mm
Width
720 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,88875,330
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99263,191
RTO
3,6605,555
Insurance
6,2366,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4161,619
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 23: Renault Triber facelift launched, MG Cyberster launch date confirmed, Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched
24 Jul 2025
With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka
26 Apr 2025
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel get discount of upto 4,000
15 Jun 2026
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  News

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