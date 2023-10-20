In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less