HF Deluxe falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel in Delhi is Rs. 72,607. The fuel capacity of SelfHF Deluxe falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel in Delhi is Rs. 72,607. The fuel capacity of Self Start Alloy Wheel is 9.6 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 9.6 L
Length: 1965 mm
Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC