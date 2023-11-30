Saved Articles

Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black

74,822*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero HF Deluxe Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all HF Deluxe specs and features

HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black Latest Updates

HF Deluxe falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black in Delhi is Rs. 74,822. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.6 L
  • Length: 1965 mm
  • Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black Price

    Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
    ₹ 74,822*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    62,025
    RTO
    5,260
    Insurance
    5,632
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    74,822
    EMI@1,608/mo
    Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.6 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    1965 mm
    Wheelbase
    1235 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Height
    1045 mm
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-18,Rear :-2.75-18
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    DC Digital CDI
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    50 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    2-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    No
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Integrated Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 3 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black EMI
    EMI1,447 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    67,339
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    67,339
    Interest Amount
    19,504
    Payable Amount
    86,843

    Hero HF Deluxe other Variants

    100
    ₹ 60,345*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    49,800
    RTO
    3,288
    Insurance
    5,352
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    60,345
    EMI@1,297/mo
    Hero HF Deluxe Alternatives

    Bajaj Platina 100

    Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6

    46,816 - 65,952
    Check latest Offers
    HF Deluxe vs Platina 100
    TVS XL100

    TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition

    39,990 - 54,009
    Check latest Offers
    HF Deluxe vs XL100
    TVS Sport

    TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6

    46,375 - 64,635
    Check latest Offers
    HF Deluxe vs Sport
    Bajaj CT110

    Bajaj CT110 X

    50,483 - 62,349
    Check latest Offers
    HF Deluxe vs CT110

