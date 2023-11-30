Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6

77,177*
Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6 Latest Updates

Splendor Plus falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6 in Delhi is Rs. 77,177.

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.8 L
  • Length: 2000 mm
  • Max Power: 8.02 PS @8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
    Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6 Price

    Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
    ₹ 77,177*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    66,050
    RTO
    5,284
    Insurance
    5,843
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    77,177
    EMI@1,659/mo
    Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Wheelbase
    1236 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Height
    1052 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    8.02 PS @8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    DC - Digital CDI
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.9:1
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    50 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    XSens Technology
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Integrated Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 3 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6 EMI
    EMI1,493 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    69,459
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    69,459
    Interest Amount
    20,118
    Payable Amount
    89,577

    Hero Splendor Plus other Variants

    Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
    ₹ 76,850*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    63,750
    RTO
    5,406
    Insurance
    5,789
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    76,850
    EMI@1,652/mo
