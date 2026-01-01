Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Fuel Capacity 9.8 L Length 2000 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Wheelbase 1236 mm Kerb Weight 112 kg Height 1052 mm Saddle Height 785 mm Width 720 mm Tyres and Brakes Wheel Size Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm Front Brake Diameter 130 mm Tyre Size Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18 Rear Brake Diameter 130 mm Front Brake Drum Wheels Type Alloy Tyre Type Tubeless Rear Brake Drum Mileage and Performance Range 588 km Max Speed 87 kmph Engine and Transmission Max Power 8.02 PS @8000 rpm Stroke 49.5 mm Max Torque 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm Transmission Manual Drive Type Chain Drive Displacement 97.2 cc Engine Type Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC Cooling System Air Cooled Clutch Wet Multi Plate Starting Kick and Self Start Valve Per Cylinder 2 Gear Box 4 Speed Fuel Supply Fuel Injection Bore 50 mm Emission Type bs6 Chassis and Suspension Chassis Tubular Double Cradle Body Graphics Yes Rear Suspension 5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Front Suspension Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Electricals, Motor & Battery Battery Capacity 12 V, 3 Ah Tail Light Bulb Turn Signal Lamp Bulb Headlight Halogen Battery Type Maintenance Free Features and Safety Tripmeter Analogue Speedometer Analogue Console Analogue Additional Features XSens Technology Odometer Analogue Pass Switch Yes i3s Technology Yes Passenger Footrest Yes