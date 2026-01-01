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Splendor PlusPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Splendor Plus Front Right View
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Hero Splendor Plus Right Side View
2/13
Hero Splendor Plus Front Left View
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Hero Splendor Plus Front View
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Hero Splendor Plus Left View
5/13
Hero Splendor Plus Engine View
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Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
90,863*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all Splendor Plus specs and features

Splendor Plus Black and Accent

Splendor Plus Black and Accent Prices

The Splendor Plus Black and Accent, is listed at ₹90,863 (ex-showroom).

Splendor Plus Black and Accent Mileage

All variants of the Splendor Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Splendor Plus Black and Accent Colours

The Splendor Plus Black and Accent is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red Black, Blue Black, Black Red Purple, Force Silver, Black Grey Stripe, Black And Accent, Matt Gray.

Splendor Plus Black and Accent Engine and Transmission

The Splendor Plus Black and Accent is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

Splendor Plus Black and Accent vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Splendor Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.

Splendor Plus Black and Accent Specs & Features

The Splendor Plus Black and Accent has Pass Switch, i3s Technology and Passenger Footrest.

Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent Price

Splendor Plus Black and Accent

₹ 90,863*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,380
RTO
6,270
Insurance
6,213
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,863
EMI@1,953/mo
Add to Compare
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Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Length
2000 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
588 km
Max Speed
87 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
XSens Technology
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent EMI
EMI1,758 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
81,776
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
81,776
Interest Amount
23,685
Payable Amount
1,05,461

Hero Splendor Plus other Variants

Splendor Plus STD

₹ 89,957*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,557
RTO
6,204
Insurance
6,196
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,957
EMI@1,934/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Splendor Plus I3S

₹ 91,226*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,710
RTO
6,296
Insurance
6,220
On-Road Price in Delhi
91,226
EMI@1,961/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Splendor Plus Million Edition

₹ 93,012*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,331
RTO
6,426
Insurance
6,255
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,012
EMI@1,999/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hero Splendor Plus Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Splendor PlusvsSP 125
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Splendor PlusvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Splendor PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
Splendor PlusvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

82,810
Splendor PlusvsSplendor Plus Flex Fuel
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235
Splendor PlusvsHF Deluxe Pro

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