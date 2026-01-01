|Engine
|97.2 cc
The Splendor Plus Black and Accent, is listed at ₹90,863 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Splendor Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Splendor Plus Black and Accent is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red Black, Blue Black, Black Red Purple, Force Silver, Black Grey Stripe, Black And Accent, Matt Gray.
The Splendor Plus Black and Accent is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the Splendor Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.
The Splendor Plus Black and Accent has Pass Switch, i3s Technology and Passenger Footrest.