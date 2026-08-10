Introduction

The Hero XPulse 421 is an upcoming adventure motorcycle positioned to be the most advanced and powerful model in the XPulse series. First previewed as a prototype and later unveiled as a concept at EICMA 2024 in Milan, the XPulse 421 represents a significant leap in Hero MotoCorp’s product strategy. Built on an all-new platform that incorporates a trellis frame and rally-inspired design language, this motorcycle is intended to cater to the growing demand for mid-capacity adventure tourers in India. It is expected to arrive in the domestic market by August 2025, further expanding Hero’s footprint in the premium segment.

Hero XPulse 421 Expected Price:

The XPulse 421 is anticipated to be offered in at least two variants—one optimised for off-road use and the other with road-focused ergonomics, reflecting the approach taken with the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T. While variant-wise specifications have not been confirmed, visual differences in spy images suggest separate trim lines with different tyres, suspension tuning, and ride geometry. Pricing is expected to start around ₹2.4 lakh and could extend up to ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and features offered.

When will the Hero XPulse 421 launch in India?

The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to launch in India by August 2025.

What features are expected in the Hero XPulse 421?

The motorcycle adopts a rally-bike design with several functional and visual updates over the XPulse 200. It features a tall windscreen, extended side fairings, a high-mounted exhaust, and a single-piece seat designed for long-distance comfort. The use of spoke wheels and a large front fender further reinforces its off-road focus. LED lighting is expected throughout the motorcycle, with integrated knuckle guards and a bash plate providing added protection.

The XPulse 421 is likely to feature a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support, and smartphone pairing capabilities. Additional rider aids may include USB charging ports, traction control, cornering ABS, and switchable dual-channel ABS, based on evidence of a multi-function switch cube seen on prototype units. Suspension is expected to be fully adjustable, likely offering preload, compression, and rebound settings to tailor the ride for both road and trail conditions.

What are the expected engine and specifications of the Hero XPulse 421?

The XPulse 421 will be powered by an all-new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with an estimated displacement of 421 cc. Expected output ranges from 35 bhp to 40 bhp, with a strong emphasis on low-end torque delivery for off-road applications. The engine will likely be paired with a six-speed gearbox and could include a slip and assist clutch for enhanced control and reduced rider fatigue.

The trellis frame chassis will support long-travel upside-down forks at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking hardware will include front and rear petal-type disc brakes, supported by advanced ABS functionality. The motorcycle is expected to run on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres suited for mixed-surface riding.

What will the Hero XPulse 421 rival in its segment?

The Hero XPulse 421 will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and the BMW G 310 GS.