Hero XPulse 421 Left View
UPCOMING

HERO XPulse 421

Exp. Launch on 15 Jun 2025
XPulse 421 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 373.0 cc

XPulse 421: 450.0 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 35.72 ps

XPulse 421: 50.0 ps

Category average

About Hero XPulse 421

XPulse 421 Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Dec 29: Hero XPulse 421 design trademarked, cars & bikes bid adieu to India in 2024
  • Hero XPulse 421 design trademarked ahead of global unveil. Check details

    • XPulse 421 Launch Date

    The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.

    XPulse 421 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.4 Lakhs* Onwards.

    Specs and Features

    The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 450 cc
    • Transmission: Manual
    • FuelType: Petrol

    XPulse 421 Rivals

    KTM 250 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom SX, Hero 450 ADV, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and KTM 390 Adventure X are sought to be the major rivals to Hero XPulse 421.

    Hero XPulse 421 Images

    Hero XPulse 421 Specifications and Features

    Max Power50 PS
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Engine450 cc

    Hero XPulse 421 News

    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 29: Hero XPulse 421 design trademarked, cars & bikes bid adieu to India in 2024
    30 Dec 2024
    Hero XPulse 421 will use a new liquid-cooled engine.
    Hero XPulse 421 design trademarked ahead of global unveil. Check details
    29 Dec 2024
    The engine casing is the same one that was spotted on a test mule of XPulse 421. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abhinavbhatt19)
    Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch
    25 Feb 2023
    Hero XPulse 200 4V comes with updated features that make the adventure motorcycle more appealing.
    Hero Xpulse 200 2V removed from official website. Xpulse 421 to come soon?
    15 Dec 2022
    The Karizma 421 will share its engine with the XPulse 421
    Hero's new motorcycle's design patented. Is this the Karizma 421?
    31 Dec 2024
    Hero XPulse 421 FAQs

    The Hero XPulse 421 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs.
    The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025, introducing a new addition to the 450 cc segment.
    The Hero XPulse 421 features a 450 cc engine delivering a powerful 50 PS. It has a manual transmission.
    The Hero XPulse 421 faces competition from the likes of KTM 250 Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX in the 450 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

