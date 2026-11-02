Hero Xpulse 421 teased ahead of EICMA 2026 debut: What to expect

Hero MotoCorp has released a new teaser of the Xpulse 421 in India, ahead of its expected debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan. The upcoming motorcycle will become the brand's flagship adventure tourer, sitting above the Xpulse 210 in its lineup. The teaser has been shared on the company's social media channels with an EICMA 2026 reference.

Hero Xpulse 421: Design and hardware

The Xpulse 421 has been spotted testing several times over the past few months, with the latest sightings coming from Ladakh. The motorcycle has also been seen being tested by Hero's motorsport riders, including Dakar Rally competitors Ross Branch and Nacho Cornejo.

Unlike the Xpulse 210, the upcoming motorcycle gets a larger and more substantial design. Spy images show a tall windscreen, a large fuel tank, an upright riding position and a conventional front mudguard. It also gets a high-mounted exhaust, wire-spoke wheels and long-travel suspension. The overall layout suggests that Hero is looking at a motorcycle that can handle highway touring as well as off-road riding.

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Hero Xpulse 421: Engine and performance

Powering the Xpulse 421 is expected to be an all-new 421cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Hero has not revealed the engine's performance figures yet. However, the new motor should put it in the same performance category as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

The hardware is expected to include a steel trellis frame, inverted front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle has also been spotted with a 21-inch front spoke wheel. Its final wheel configuration and other technical specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Hero Xpulse 421: India launch timeline

Hero MotoCorp is expected to showcase the Xpulse 421 at EICMA 2026, which begins on November 3 in Milan. An India launch could follow in 2027, although the company has not announced an official timeline. Pricing and the complete equipment list are also yet to be revealed.

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