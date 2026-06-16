Hero XPulse 421 spotted testing in the mountains again, revealing more details

Hero MotoCorp's upcoming XPulse 421 has been spotted testing once again, this time tackling the challenging roads of Ladakh. The latest spy images provide one of the clearest looks yet at the brand's highly anticipated adventure motorcycle as it continues its development in high-altitude conditions.

Adventure-ready design

Although the test mule remains heavily camouflaged, several design elements are now evident. The XPulse 421 features a tall windscreen, vertically stacked LED headlamp setup, long-travel suspension and wire-spoke wheels, underlining its off-road focused character.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero XPulse 200 4V 199.6 cc 199.6 cc 36 kmpl 36 kmpl ₹ 1.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero XPulse 210 210 cc 210 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 1.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero XPulse 421 450 cc 450 cc ₹ 2.40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Ultraviolette Shockwave 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.75 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha Lander 250 249 cc 249 cc ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero XPulse 400 450 cc 450 cc ₹ 2.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The motorcycle also appears to have a muscular fuel tank and a rally-inspired stance that aligns with Hero's rally machines.

Hero XPulse 421 will use a new liquid-cooled engine.

New chassis and hardware

The XPulse 421 is expected to be underpinned by a steel trellis frame, suspended by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. It is also likely to ride on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, making it well suited for both road and trail riding.

New liquid-cooled engine expected

Powering the upcoming ADV is likely to be Hero's all-new liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. While official output figures are yet to be revealed, the motorcycle will slot above the XPulse 210 and compete directly with established middleweight adventure bikes.

Feature list could be comprehensive

The latest spy shots hint at a feature-rich cockpit, with a fully digital TFT instrument cluster expected to offer smartphone connectivity and navigation support. Hero could also equip the motorcycle with multiple ride modes, traction control, cruise control and switchable dual-channel ABS to enhance its touring credentials.

XPulse 421 spotted near Khardungla Pass. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Unboxing Oneself)

Designed with off-road ergonomics in mind

The shape of the fuel tank and seat appears to have been optimised to offer better rider control while standing on the footpegs. Combined with its long-travel suspension and adventure-focused wheel setup, the XPulse 421 looks engineered to handle demanding terrain.

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Launch timeline

With testing progressing in the mountains, the XPulse 421 appears to be nearing the final stages of development. Hero is expected to unveil the production-ready motorcycle in the coming months, with a market launch likely to follow later this year.

Once launched, the XPulse 421 will serve as the flagship model in Hero MotoCorp's adventure motorcycle portfolio and strengthen its presence in the premium ADV segment.

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