Hero HF Deluxe Specifications

Hero HF Deluxe starting price is Rs. 47,385 in India. Hero HF Deluxe is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
47,385 - 63,425*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero HF Deluxe Specs

Hero HF Deluxe comes with 97.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of HF Deluxe starts at Rs. 47,385 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero HF Deluxe sits in the Commuter

Hero HF Deluxe Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1965 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1045 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18,Rear :-2.75-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC Digital CDI
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
2-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
i3S Technology
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Hero HF Deluxe Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plu...
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
HF Deluxe vs CT110
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

63,338 - 72,515
HF Deluxe vs Star City Pl...
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

46,816 - 65,952
HF Deluxe vs Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
HF Deluxe vs Platina 110

Hero HF Deluxe News

The new Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Edition gets new colours and more features with a BS6 Phase 2 compliant motor
Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition launched, priced from 60,760
3 Jun 2023
Honda Shine 100 is the latest entrant in the high-in-demand 100 cc motorcycle segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, and it comes competitively priced against Hero HF Deluxe.
Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Price and specs comparison
22 Mar 2023
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
10 May 2022
Vijay Halde previously delivered food on a bicycle.&nbsp;
Indore cops gift Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to bicycle-borne food delivery agent
3 May 2022
Hero Passion XTec.
Hero MotoCorp reports 12% dip in total sales in July at 3.91 lakh units
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Hero HF Deluxe Variants & Price List

Hero HF Deluxe price starts at ₹ 47,385 and goes upto ₹ 63,425 (Ex-showroom). Hero HF Deluxe comes in 6 variants. Hero HF Deluxe top variant price is ₹ 58,100.

Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
47,385*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel
48,385*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
100
49,100*
97.2 cc
8.36 PS @ 8000 rpm
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
56,700*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Self Start Alloy Wheel
56,775*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S
58,100*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

