Hero HF Deluxe comes with 97.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of HF Deluxe starts at Rs. 47,385 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero HF Deluxe sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero HF Deluxe price starts at ₹ 47,385 and goes upto ₹ 63,425 (Ex-showroom). Hero HF Deluxe comes in 6 variants. Hero HF Deluxe top variant price is ₹ 58,100.
₹47,385*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹48,385*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹49,100*
97.2 cc
8.36 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹56,700*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹56,775*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹58,100*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
