Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January

Hero MotoCorp registered 22 per cent growth in January 2024 as they sold 4,33,598 units. When compared, in January 2023, Hero MotoCorp sold 3,56,690 units. The brand participated in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 where they showcased several of their products. Apart from this, they also held Hero World 2024 where they revealed their flagship motorcycle, Mavrick along with other two-wheelers as well.

Hero MotoCorp sold 4,20,934 units and exported 12,664 units in January whereas the previous year, these figures stood at 3,49,437 units and 7,253 units. The brand sold 4,02,056 units of motorcycles and 31,542 units of scooters. That's a big jump when compared to 3,33,638 motorcycles and 23,052 scooters thatHero sold in January 2023.

At Hero World 2024, Hero MotoCorp showcased their new range of Xoom scooters - Xoom 125R and Xoom 160. The brand also launched a new commuter motorcycle - Xtreme 125R. It will be competing against the Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Honda SP125 and the TVS Raider 125. Hero Xtreme 125R will be offered in two variants - IBS and ABS. They are priced at ₹99,500 and ₹95,000. Both prices are ex-showroom.

However, the show stopper was the brand's new flagship, the Mavrick 440. It will be the most premium and expensive motorcycle in the brand because it was developed with Harley-Davidson. Hero will sell the Mavrick 440 only through their new Premia dealerships.

Powering the Mavrick is the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled SOHC engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson. The motor develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor makes 2 Nm less than the Harley. The gearbox on duty is the same 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Hero will price the Mavrick 440 lower than the X440. This is because it does miss out on some premium hardware such as up-side down forks. Instead, it gets 43 mm telescopic forks in the front and 7-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are done by discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

