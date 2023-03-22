Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Price and specs comparison

Honda Shine 100 is the latest entrant in the high-in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment in the Indian two-wheeler market. Despite conquering the scooter segment with its widely popular Activa range of models, Honda has never been able to grab the top spot in the Indian two-wheeler market, which is the largest in the world. Its erstwhile partner and homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer have been topping the chart with the Splendor series. Adding to that, the Hero HF Deluxe too is another model in the same segment, which is expected to give the newly introduced Honda Shine 100 tough competition.

Priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the Honda Shine 100 sits right around the middle of the pack in the 100 cc segment. The Hero HF Deluxe is the most affordable model in the segment, which also comprises two other motorcycles: Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina.

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Honda Shine 100 and Hero HF Deluxe.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Price

Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Hero HF Deluxe, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹61,232- ₹68,382 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Clearly, the Hero HF Deluxe is the more affordable of the two models, but the base variant of it only comes with a kick starter.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Specification

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is an all-new 99.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 7.6 hp of peak power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes as OBD-II and E20 fuel-compliant. Honda claims this power mill gets a fuel pump outside the fuel tank to make repair work easy and an auto-choke function, ensuring the motorcycle starts irrespective of the ambient temperature. While Honda hasn’t revealed its fuel efficiency figure yet, it claims the Shine 100 has best-in-class mileage.

In comparison, the Hero HF Deluxe draws power from the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that works in the Hero Splendor Plus as well. Despite being marginally down on displacement, this engine churns out better power and the same torque as Honda Shine 100 at 8.02 hp and 8.05 Nm, respectively.

