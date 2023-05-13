In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Radeon Comparison