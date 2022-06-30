2022 TVS Radeon launched at 59,925 with real-time mileage indicator 

TVS Motor Company has launched the new 2022 Radeon motorcycle in the Indian market at ₹59,925 for the 110 ES MAG variant while the DIGI Drum Dual Tone variant has been priced at ₹71,966 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle comes with first-in-segment multi-colour reverse LCD cluster with Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi). The bike also features the two-wheeler maker's proprietary intelliGO (ISG and ISS system).

2022 TVS Radeon gets integrated USB charger as well as the longest seat in the segment for comfortable riding and seating. The reverse LCD cluster with RTMi feature enables users to control the mileage of the motorcycle as per the riding conditions. Apart from this, the digital cluster also gets 17 other integrated features such as a clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed information.

The TVS intelliGO feature switches off the engine during when the vehicle is in idle mode for long at busy traffic signals and other transient stops, providing good mileage. This technology helps avoid fuel wastage and emissions at such junctures. The Radeon can be pushed with simple throttle rev, enhancing riding convenience.

In terms of looks, the motorbike features a premium chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and a sporty thigh pad design.

First Published Date: