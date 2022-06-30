HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Tvs Radeon Launched At 59,925 With Real Time Mileage Indicator

2022 TVS Radeon launched at 59,925 with real-time mileage indicator 

The 2022 TVS Radeon comes with first-in-segment multi-colour reverse LCD cluster with Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 12:46 PM
2022 TVS Radeon
2022 TVS Radeon
2022 TVS Radeon
2022 TVS Radeon

TVS Motor Company has launched the new 2022 Radeon motorcycle in the Indian market at 59,925 for the 110 ES MAG variant while the DIGI Drum Dual Tone variant has been priced at 71,966 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle comes with first-in-segment multi-colour reverse LCD cluster with Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi). The bike also features the two-wheeler maker's proprietary intelliGO (ISG and ISS system).

2022 TVS Radeon gets integrated USB charger as well as the longest seat in the segment for comfortable riding and seating. The reverse LCD cluster with RTMi feature enables users to control the mileage of the motorcycle as per the riding conditions. Apart from this, the digital cluster also gets 17 other integrated features such as a clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed information.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Radeon (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Radeon
109.7 cc
₹59,942 - 71,542 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹39,990 - 54,009 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹46,375 - 64,635 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus
87.8 cc
₹52,915 - 64,522 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Scooty Zest (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Scooty Zest
109.7 cc
₹58,460 - 70,288 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Star City Plus (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Star City Plus
109.7 cc
₹63,338 - 72,515 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The TVS intelliGO feature switches off the engine during when the vehicle is in idle mode for long at busy traffic signals and other transient stops, providing good mileage. This technology helps avoid fuel wastage and emissions at such junctures. The Radeon can be pushed with simple throttle rev, enhancing riding convenience.

In terms of looks, the motorbike features a premium chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and a sporty thigh pad design.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Radeon Radeon
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 TVS Radeon launched at ₹59,925 with real-time mileage indicator
2022 TVS Radeon launched at 59,925 with real-time mileage indicator
Electric two-wheelers to see 100% penetration in Indian market by FY27: Report
Electric two-wheelers to see 100% penetration in Indian market by FY27: Report
Mahindra Scorpio-N first-drive review: Re-born Scorpio bares modern stinger
Mahindra Scorpio-N first-drive review: Re-born Scorpio bares modern stinger
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
Suzuki Katana to launch in India soon: All you need to know
Suzuki Katana to launch in India soon: All you need to know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city