Upcoming TVS bike rumoured to be named Ronin 225

TVS Motor Company is planning to introduce a new motorcycle in the month of July. The upcoming product is confirmed to be launched in the market on July 6th. While the company is yet to confirm the name of the upcoming product. The bike is now rumoured to be called the Ronin 225, it could be used for the production version of the Zeppelin cruiser.

(Also Read: How two-wheeler makers are springing back into action after weeks of hibernation)

The company has previously registered the ‘Ronin’ nameplate in the country in 2020. Sundaram - Clayton Limited, a subsidiary of the TVS Group filed for a trademark application of TVS Ronin which was also accepted around the same period. The chances of the production-spec Zeppelin to be officially named Ronin are quite likely, but the added suffix of ‘225’ indicates that the company might introduce a new powertrain on the bike which would make it pose a greater challenge to the likes of the bikes such as Bajaj Avenger and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

(Also Read: TVS Motor resumes manufacturing operations in India post lockdown relaxation)

A new and more powerful 225 cc powertrain is likely to churn output in the range of close to 25 bhp and 22 Nm. The transmission could be a 5-speed unit, but these details remain unconfirmed at the moment. Originally, the Zeppelin concept displayed at the Auto Expo featured a new 220 cc single-cylinder engine with 20 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine came mated to a 5-speed gearbox. And also had a patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) with e-boost option for a quicker start.

The expected price range will be between ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium offering.

First Published Date: