Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?

Recently, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reentered the 100 cc commuter segment with the Shine 100. The manufacturer recently started dispatches of the Shine 100. The motorcycle will be entering a very competitive segment where there are a lot of motorcycles that the customer can choose from. One rival to the Honda Shine 100 is the TVS Radeon. Here is a comparison between the Honda Shine 100 and TVS Radeon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2023, 16:53 PM
Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Looks

Honda Shine 100 is a proper 100 cc commuter with no bling and a compact design. It does have some elements of the Shine 125 but they have been toned down so the Shine 100 looks pretty basic. On the other hand, TVS Radeon looks a bit bigger and has quite some chrome elements such as the bezel around the headlamp, the golden casing of the engine and the chrome exhaust shield.

Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Hardware

Both bikes are using telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. TVS offers 5-step adjustability with the Radeon's rear shock absorbers. Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by drum brakes. Having said that, Radeon does get an option of a disc brake in the front. Radeon uses 18-inch wheels with tubeless tyres whereas Shine 100 gets 17-inch wheels with tube-type tyres.

Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Engine

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is a 98.9 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces max power of 7.28 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. It’s linked to a four-speed gearbox. TVS is using a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder engine for the Radeon. It produces 8.08 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 8.07 Nm. It also gets a 4-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison

Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Price

Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900. On the other hand, Radeon is priced between 60,925 and 78, 834. All prices are ex-showroom. The price of the Radeon increases as it is offered in a dual-tone paint scheme as well as the top-end trim comes with a disc brake in the front.

First Published Date: 13 May 2023, 16:53 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Radeon Honda Shine 100 TVS Motor Company
