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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs HF Deluxe

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs HF Deluxe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Hf deluxe
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 65,407₹ 55,992
Mileage70 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc97.2 cc
Power7.9 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L9.6 L
Length
2006 mm1965 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg112 kg
Height
1100 mm1045 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm805 mm
Width
713 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionSwingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42965,888
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40755,992
RTO
5,2323,660
Insurance
5,7906,236
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6421,416
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

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