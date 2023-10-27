HT Auto
HT Auto
BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp

BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new M 1000 XR in the global market. It is the third M model in the manufacturer's lineup and is based on the current S 1000 XR and S 1000 RR. BMW Motorrad says that the M 1000 XR is a long-distance sports bike. As of now, the company has not announced whether the M 1000 XR will be making its way to the Indian market or not.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 14:29 PM
BMW M 1000 XR
BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
Powering the M 1000 XR is the same water-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine found on the S 1000 RR. However, the engine has been modified. It now produces 198 bhp of max power at 12,750 rpm which is 30 bhp more than the S 1000 XR. The peak torque output is 113 Nm which arrives at 11,000 rpm and the redline is now set to 14,600 rpm.

The M 1000 XR uses a 47 teeth rear sprocket as compared to the 45 teeth found on the S 1000 XR. In addition, the gear ratios of the 4th, 5th and 6th gears are now shorter compared to the S 1000 XR, which also benefits traction at the rear wheel, acceleration and pulling power.

The aerodynamics of the motorcycle have also been updated. It gets M winglets and wind deflectors. From 100 kmph, the winglets provide an increase in front wheel load because of the additional downforce. BMW Motorrad says that the downforce should increase by around 12 kg at 220 kmph.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR

The M 1000 XR features an M brake, it is the third model in the lineup to do so. There are twin 320 mm discs and lightweight forged aluminium wheels in the front. There are five riding modes on offer - Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro1-3. BMW is also offering Brake Slide Assist, Shift Assistant Pro, Launch Control, Hill Start Control Pro, Adjustable steering damper and a lot more.

BMW Motorrad is also offering the M Competition Package with the M 1000 XR. It adds M Carbon wheels, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover with integrated chain guard, side panels, front wheel cover, inner cover and ignition/steering lock cover as well as a fully adjustable M rider footrest system, passenger footrests and the MGPS Laptrigger. All of this helps to reduce the weight by 3 kg.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: S 1000 XR S 1000 RR wind BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 XR

