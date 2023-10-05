BMW M 1000 R launched at ₹33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 R in the Indian market. It comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit route because of which it is priced at ₹33 lakh ex-showroom. There is also a Competition version which is priced at ₹38 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships and deliveries will begin in January 2024.
BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
First Published Date: 05 Oct 2023, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad M 1000 R
