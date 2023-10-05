HT Auto
BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 R in the Indian market. It comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit route because of which it is priced at 33 lakh ex-showroom. There is also a Competition version which is priced at 38 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships and deliveries will begin in January 2024.

BMW M 1000 R
BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
BMW M 1000 R
BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.

