BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 R in the Indian market. It comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit route because of which it is priced at ₹33 lakh ex-showroom. There is also a Competition version which is priced at ₹38 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships and deliveries will begin in January 2024.