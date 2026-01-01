hamburger icon
Star City PlusPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Star City Plus Front Left View
1/18
TVS Star City Plus Front Right View
2/18
TVS Star City Plus Front View
3/18
TVS Star City Plus Left View
4/18
TVS Star City Plus Rear Left View
5/18
TVS Star City Plus Rear Right View
View all Images
6/18

TVS Star City Plus ES Drum

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
84,434*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
TVS Star City Plus Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Star City Plus specs and features

Star City Plus ES Drum

Star City Plus ES Drum Prices

The Star City Plus ES Drum, is listed at ₹84,434 (ex-showroom).

Star City Plus ES Drum Mileage

All variants of the Star City Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Star City Plus ES Drum Colours

The Star City Plus ES Drum is available in 5 colour options: Red Black, Grey Black, Blue Silver, Black Red, Black Blue.

Star City Plus ES Drum Engine and Transmission

The Star City Plus ES Drum is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Star City Plus ES Drum vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Star City Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands.

Star City Plus ES Drum Specs & Features

The Star City Plus ES Drum has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Star City Plus ES Drum Price

Star City Plus ES Drum

₹ 84,434*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,200
RTO
5,776
Insurance
6,458
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,434
EMI@1,815/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

TVS Star City Plus ES Drum Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
172 mm
Length
1984 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
660 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - Disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Econometer
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF
TVS Star City Plus ES Drum EMI
EMI1,633 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,990
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,990
Interest Amount
22,009
Payable Amount
97,999

TVS Star City Plus other Variants

Star City Plus ES Disc

₹ 87,401*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,900
RTO
5,992
Insurance
6,509
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,401
EMI@1,879/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

TVS Star City Plus Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
Star City PlusvsPassion Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Star City PlusvsHF Deluxe
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Star City PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Star City PlusvsGlamour
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Star City PlusvsSplendor Plus
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
+3
Star City PlusvsRadeon

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 Lakhs
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers