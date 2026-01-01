|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Star City Plus ES Drum, is listed at ₹84,434 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Star City Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Star City Plus ES Drum is available in 5 colour options: Red Black, Grey Black, Blue Silver, Black Red, Black Blue.
The Star City Plus ES Drum is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Star City Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands.
The Star City Plus ES Drum has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.