TVS Star City Plus ES Drum

78,107*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Star City Plus Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Star City Plus specs and features

Star City Plus ES Drum Latest Updates

Star City Plus falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Star City Plus ES Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 78,107. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 1984 mm
  • Max Power: 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
    ...Read More

    TVS Star City Plus ES Drum Price

    ES Drum
    ₹ 78,107*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    66,895
    RTO
    5,351
    Insurance
    5,861
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    78,107
    EMI@1,679/mo
    TVS Star City Plus ES Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Length
    1984 mm
    Wheelbase
    1260 mm
    Engine Oil
    1 L
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Width
    750 mm
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    32 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    25 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    25 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    36 psi
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    ECU
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0 : 1
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multiple - Disc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic (Oil damped)
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF
    TVS Star City Plus ES Drum EMI
    EMI1,511 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    70,296
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    70,296
    Interest Amount
    20,360
    Payable Amount
    90,656

    TVS Star City Plus other Variants

    ES Disc
    ₹ 84,253*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    70,975
    RTO
    6,244
    Insurance
    5,406
    Accessories Charges
    1,628
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    84,253
    EMI@1,811/mo
    TVS Star City Plus Alternatives

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest Offers
    Star City Pl... vs Splendor Plu...

