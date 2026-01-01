|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Star City Plus ES Disc, is listed at ₹87,401 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Star City Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Star City Plus ES Disc is available in 5 colour options: Red Black, Grey Black, Blue Silver, Black Red, Black Blue.
The Star City Plus ES Disc is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Star City Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands.
The Star City Plus ES Disc has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.