TVS Star City Plus comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Star City Plus starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Star City Plus sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
TVS Star City Plus price starts at ₹ 63,338 and goes upto ₹ 72,515 (Ex-showroom). TVS Star City Plus comes in 2 variants. TVS Star City Plus top variant price is ₹ 68,465.
₹63,338*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹68,465*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
