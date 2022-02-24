HT Auto
TVS Star City Plus Specifications

TVS Star City Plus starting price is Rs. 63,338 in India. TVS Star City Plus is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
63,338 - 72,515*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Star City Plus Specs

TVS Star City Plus comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Star City Plus starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Star City Plus sits ...Read More

TVS Star City Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ES Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
172 mm
Length
1984 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Engine Oil
1 L
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Height
1080 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi
Tyre Size
Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1
Displacement
109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - Disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Oil damped)
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

TVS Star City Plus News

Star City plus was updated with tweaks such as redesigned exteriors, new graphics and some new features last year.
TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
24 Feb 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS Star City Plus Variants & Price List

TVS Star City Plus price starts at ₹ 63,338 and goes upto ₹ 72,515 (Ex-showroom). TVS Star City Plus comes in 2 variants. TVS Star City Plus top variant price is ₹ 68,465.

ES Drum
63,338*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
ES Disc
68,465*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

