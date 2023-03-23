HT Auto
Bajaj Platina 100 Specifications

Bajaj Platina 100 starting price is Rs. 46,816 in India. Bajaj Platina 100 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
46,816 - 65,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
3 Offers Available
Bajaj Platina 100 Specs

Bajaj Platina 100 comes with 102 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Platina 100 starts at Rs. 46,816 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Platina 100 sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Bajaj Platina 100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ES Disc BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm
Width
713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
102 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
47 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring on Spring (SoS) with Nitrox Gas Canister
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Anti-Skid Braking System, Wide Rubber Footpads
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
DRLs
Yes

Bajaj Platina 100 News

Honda Shine competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in India's highly in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison
23 Mar 2023
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Platina 100 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Platina 100 price starts at ₹ 46,816 and goes upto ₹ 65,952 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Platina 100 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Platina 100 top variant price is ₹ 59,424.

KS Alloy BS6
46,816*
102 cc
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
ES Drum BS6
54,048*
102 cc
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
ES Disc BS6
59,424*
102 cc
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

